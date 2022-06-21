New ‘Stranger Things’ trailer teases Vecna showdown

Courtesy of Netflix Â© 2022

We’ve got a new chills-inducing trailer for the final two episodes of Stranger Things 4: Vol. 2.

In the clip released Tuesday, soundtracked by a remix of the Kate Bush song “Running Up That Hill,” Netflix teases more of the epic showdown between the teens of Hawkins and the Upside Down villain Vecna.

The stakes are higher than ever as we see glimpses of Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven getting her powers back and hear Vecna’s menacing voiceover say, “It is over. Now I just want you to watch…Your friends have lost.”

Vol. 2 of the show’s fourth season debuts on Netflix July 1.

