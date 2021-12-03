New ‘Peacemaker’ trailer shows that John Cena’s vigilante character has daddy issues, too

HBO Max

(NOTE LANGUAGE) HBO Max has released a new trailer to its upcoming spin-off of The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker, and in it, John Cena‘s over-the-top anti-hero shows off a vulnerable side.

Not only is Cena’s titular character apparently having second thoughts about his peace-through-violence mantra, hesitating when ordered to fire on innocent people so that he can kill a target, but he’s also having issues with his dad.

Terminator 2 and Sons of Anarchy veteran Robert Patrick plays his father, and he’s tough to impress. When Cena’s character mentions that he survived being shot — and had a building fall on top of him, referring to the close of The Suicide Squad — Patrick’s character replies, “You let somebody shoot you?!”

Despite his reservations, however, Peacemaker isn’t afraid of the action: In one scene he’s shown boasting about a new tool he created — a hand grenade attached to an old Russian tank shell. “A grenade only kills like two people!” he says in explaining his need for the upgrade.

He also lobs the weapon while heartily declaring, “Eat peace, motherf***er!”

Peacemaker premieres on HBO Max on January 13, 2022.

