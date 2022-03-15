New Oscars presenters announced, Steve McQueen gets knighted, and more

STEVE PARSONS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Halle Bailey, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Samuel L. Jackson, Tyler Perry and Tracee Ellis Ross are among the latest batch of Oscars presenters that were announced Tuesday. They join previously announced presenters including Ruth E. Carter, Daniel Kaluuya, Zoë Kravitz, Lupita Nyong’o, Chris Rock, Wesley Snipes and more. The Oscars air Sunday, March 27, at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT on ABC.

Oscar-winning director Steve McQueen received his knighthood on Tuesday. The 12 Years a Slave filmmaker was knighted by Princess Anne at Windsor Castle in England for his services to art and film. Sir Steve McQueen’s next project, a World War II-era film called Blitz, is set to begin production this fall.

Jonathan Majors has lined up a brand new role. Deadline reports that the Lovecraft Country star has been tapped for the lead role in The Man in My Basement, an adaptation of the Walter Mosley novel. The story follows Charles Blakey, an African American man living in Sag Harbor, New York, who receives a unique proposition from a white businessman to rent his basement for the summer. Things soon take a dark turn. Nadia Latif will make her directorial debut with the film.

