New movie, same jackasses: New trailer drops for ‘jackass forever’

Paramount Pictures

The final trailer has dropped for jackass forever, and once again, Johnny Knoxville and his black-and-blue buddies return for, as Paramount Pictures and MTV Entertainment Studios puts it, a celebration of “the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the [crotch].”

The original Jackass crew, which also features Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Wee Man, Dave England, Danger Ehren and Sean “Poopies” McInerney, “return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast.”

In the trailer, a narrator explains, “The world waited for what felt like forever,” hinting at the movie’s pandemic-related production pauses. “Then they waited longer…But this February, the wait is over.”

The trailer shows the gang tangling with a turbo-charged treadmill, a human cannonball gag, a raging bull, striking snakes, and senses of humor that can even turn COVID-protocol porta-potties into explosive pranks. The movie debuts in theaters on February 4.

(Trailer contains uncensored profanity)

