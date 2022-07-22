New ‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ extended trailer drops

Courtesy of Prime Video

Fans were treated to the extended trailer of the Lord of the Rings prequel series, The Rings of Power, Friday at San Diego Comic-Con.

The trailer was shown at a panel hosted by J. R. R. Tolkien superfan Stephen Colbert, who got the massive ensemble cast and crew to spill details about the long-anticipated new series in front of almost 7,000 fans.

According to Entertainment Tonight, showrunner Patrick McKay said that he plans for the series to follow a “50-hour story,” teasing the potential for at least five seasons of the fantasy epic.

The new saga is a “human story” that poses the question “how far in the darkness would you go to protect the ones you love?” showrunner J. D. Payne shared at the panel.

The three-minute extended trailer shows off that darkness, as well as the cast of new characters, as antagonist Sauron lurks in the shadows.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres September 2 on Prime Video.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.