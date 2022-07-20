New Line seeking to rejoin the fight with ‘Mortal Kombat’ reboot sequel

New Line

After the April 2021 Mortal Kombat reboot surprised industry prognosticators with a strong theatrical showing just as theaters were opening back up, Warner Bros.-owned New Line is reportedly stacking up its quarters for a Mortal Kombat sequel.

Deadline reports Simon McQuoid will return as the director to the follow-up to his unexpected hit.

The film performed well both in theaters and with a simultaneous HBO Max release, with the film making more than $84 million from theaters worldwide. While those aren’t Avengers numbers by any stretch, the film reportedly cost just $55 million to make and was a solid performer for HBO’s then-nascent streaming service.

Based on the hit video game series, Mortal Kombat attracted more than 3.3 million sets of eyeballs in its first weekend on HBO Max, according to Business Insider, beating out the streaming debuts of bigger films like The Matrix Resurrections and eventual Oscar winner Dune.

