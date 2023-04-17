‘New Girl’ comes to Peacock with “Roommates Wanted” ad, as Zooey Deschanel talks reboot potential

Fox

(NOTE LANGUAGE) New Girl, the beloved Fox sitcom that ran from 2011 to 2018, has found a new place to crash.

Peacock has announced that all seven seasons of the show, which starred Zooey Deschanel, Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, Hannah Simone, Lamorne Morris, Damon Wayans Jr. and Megan Fox, are now available for streaming.

To promote the new addition, the network released a fake “Roommates Wanted” ad, noting that the “desired qualities” included “Must be willing to help with pranks,” “always have change at hand to contribute to the d*****bag jar,” and of course, “Must give a cookie if I got you a cookie” — all callbacks to the offbeat show.

Oh, “dealbreakers” include “Doesn’t like cats” and “doesn’t like Dirty Dancing.”

Oh, and rent is a reasonable $4.99 a month — which is, not coincidentally, Peacock’s subscription price.

Meanwhile, in a new chat with WSJ. Magazine, Zooey expressed of a potential New Girl reboot, “It kind of depends on the circumstance. I wouldn’t want to spend the rest of my life doing reboots, but I definitely had a wonderful time and would be very happy to revisit.”

