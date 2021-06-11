New collabo lets you wear the Halston fashions inspired by Netflix’s series about the designer

ATSUSHI NISHIJIMA/NETFLIX Â© 2021

Netflix’s Halston is not only inspiring favorable reviews, but the limited series about the highs and lows of the iconic designer has now inspired a real-life fashion line.

Halston x Netflix is offering items inspired by the looks from the series, including a stunning blue tie-dye caftan priced at $1,395, a red one-shoulder crepe gown that will set you back nearly $1,300, and pleated dresses that mimic the signature style of the late designer, who was portrayed by Ewan McGregor in the 10-episode series.

And while it might seem a stretch for the fashion label to partner with a streaming service, if the series taught us anything — for those too young to remember the designer’s heyday — Halston had his name on everything from perfume to luggage to airline service.

The capsule collection is available for pre-order on the Halston’s website.

