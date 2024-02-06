New castaways announced for ‘Survivor’ season 46

CBS has unveiled the 18 contestants for the 46th installment of Survivor.
The forthcoming season kicks off with two two-hour episodes starting Wednesday, February 28, at 8 p.m. ET, followed by a second episode on Wednesday, March 6, at 8 p.m. Each subsequent episode will run for 90 minutes on CBS and stream on Paramount+.
CBS teases, “Building upon its legacy, this groundbreaking series continues to be the ultimate test of physical and mental endurance as this new set of castaways embarks on the adventure of a lifetime when they are left stranded on the breathtaking islands of Fiji.”
The network continues, “The participants will be divided into three tribes of six and endure a faster, more intense season from the moment they step foot on the beach.”
Here are the contestants:
Q Burdette
Age: 29
Hometown: Senatobia, Mississippi
Current Residence: Memphis, Tennessee
Occupation: Real estate agent
Jessica “Jess” Chong
Age: 37
Hometown: Hong Kong, China/Toronto, Ontario
Current Residence: San Francisco, California
Occupation: Software engineer
Charlie Davis
Age: 26
Hometown: Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts
Current Residence: Boston, Massachusetts
Occupation: Law student
Tevin Davis
Age: 24
Hometown: Goochland, Virginia
Current Residence: Richmond, Virginia
Occupation: Actor
Tiffany Nicole Ervin
Age: 33
Hometown: Franklin Township, New Jersey
Current Residence: Elizabeth, New Jersey
Occupation: Artist
Moriah Gaynor
Age: 28
Hometown: Boca Raton, Florida
Current Residence: San Diego, California
Occupation: Program coordinator
Maria Shrime Gonzalez
Age: 48
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Current Residence: Dallas, Texas
Occupation: Parent coach
Bhanu Gopal
Age: 41
Hometown: Visakhapatnam, India
Current Residence: Acton, Massachusetts
Occupation: IT quality analyst
Jemila “Jem” Hussain-Adams
Age: 32
Hometown: Berbice, Guyana
Current Residence: Chicago, Illinois
Occupation: International brand mentor
David “Jelinsky” Jelinsky
Age: 22
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
Current Residence: Las Vegas, Nevada
Occupation: Slot machine salesman
Ben Katzman
Age: 31
Hometown: Miami, Florida
Current Residence: Miami, Florida
Occupation: Musician
Hunter McKnight
Age: 28
Hometown: French Camp, Mississippi
Current Residence: French Camp, Mississippi
Occupation: Science teacher
Randen Montalvo
Age: 41
Hometown: Brooklyn, New York
Current Residence: Orlando, Florida
Occupation: Aerospace tech
Tim Spicer
Age: 31
Hometown: Arlington, Virginia
Current Residence: Atlanta, Georgia
Occupation: College coach
Soda Thompson
Age: 27
Hometown: Long Island, New York
Current Residence: Lake Hopatcong, New Jersey
Occupation: Special education teacher
Venus Vafa
Age: 24
Hometown: Hill, Ontario
Current Residence: Toronto, Ontario
Occupation: Data analyst
Kenzie Petty
Age: 29
Hometown: Gibraltar, Michigan
Current Residence: Charlotte, North Carolina
Occupation: Salon owner
Liz Wilcox
Age: 35
Hometown: Luther, Michigan
Current Residence: Orlando, Florida
Occupation: Marketing strategist
