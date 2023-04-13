New ‘Big Bang Theory’ spinoff in the works

Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

The Big Bang Theory universe may be about to expand.

Series creator Chuck Lorre is developing a new comedy set in TBBT universe, which is set to hit Max, the newly combined HBO Max-Discovery+ streaming service, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Lorre would serve as an executive producer should the series get the green light. Further details are being kept under wraps — includes any possible involvement from the original cast members, either in front of or behind the camera.

The new project would be the second Big Bang Theory spinoff, following Young Sheldon, currently in its sixth season. It stars Iain Armitage as Sheldon Cooper — a socially impaired child genius introduced as an adult played by Jim Parsons in the original series. Young Sheldon is currently the No. 1 comedy on TV among total viewers.

The Big Bang Theory which ran for 12 seasons on CBS from 2007-2019 and won 12 Emmys, is also the longest-running multicamera comedy in TV history.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.