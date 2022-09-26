Netflix’s Tudum teases new and returning series and movies, including ‘The Crown’, ‘You’ and ‘Emily in Paris’

Netflix

Netflix revealed a new slate of shows and movies at its annual Tudum showcase on Saturday.

The event kicked off with a new trailer for Enola Holmes 2, starring Millie Bobby Brown, returning as the titular character who, after solving her first case, continues to follow in the footsteps of her famous brother, Sherlock — played once again by Henry Cavill — now with her own agency, only to find life as a female detective-for-hire is harder than it looks.

Highlights included teaser trailers for returning favorites Emily in Paris, debuting December 21; Manifest‘s fourth and final season; the second installment of Shadow and Bone; Vikings: Valhala season 2; Dead to Me‘s third and final season, launching November 17.

Additionally, the streamer debuted trailers for the Bridgerton spinoff, Queen Charlotte, starring India Amarteifio as the young Charlotte and Corey Mylchreest as the young King George; a first look trailer and October 13 release date for its upcoming horror thriller The Watcher; plus clips of the Addams Family spinoff Wednesday, premiering November 23.

The showcase also featured new clips of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery; Jason Momoa‘s Slumberland; Jennifer Lopez‘s action film The Mother; The School for Good and Evil; and Gal Gadot‘s Heart of Stone.

Netflix also announced the release dates for The Crown‘s fifth season on November 9; Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher’s Your Place or Mine arriving February 10; Noah Centineo’s retitled Netflix series The Recruit December 16; and 1989 November 17. Part one of You Season 4 will premiere on February 10, while its part two will be released a month later on March 10.

