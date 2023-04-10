Netflix throws cold water on ‘Sex/Life’ after two seasons, and more

Netflix has decided to cancel the hit drama series Sex/Life after two seasons, according to Deadline. A Netflix spokesperson tells the outlet that the show’s second season brought the series to a happy conclusion, wrapping up the main character storylines. They added that the streamer is proud of the work by all the cast, crew, and those involved. Sex/Life, which stars Sarah Shahi, Margaret Odette, Mike Vogel and Adam Demos, and is based on a book by B.B. Easton, follows the complicated love life of a woman named Billie…

Michael Lerner, an actor known for his work in films such as Barton Fink and Elf, has died at the age of 80, his nephew and The Goldbergs actor Sam Lerner announced in an Instagram post Sunday. “We lost a legend last night,” he wrote. “RIP Michael, enjoy your unlimited Cuban cigars, comfy chairs, and endless movie marathon [sic].” Lerner was best known for his role as the intimidating Hollywood studio boss Jack Lipnick in the Coen brothers’ Barton Fink, a performance that earned him critical acclaim and a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. Lerner also appeared in numerous other films, including Godzilla, Harlem Nights, Blank Check, and Eight Men Out, as well as in TV shows such as The Twilight Zone and Law & Order…

Season 14 of Valerie Bertinelli‘s cooking show Valerie’s Home Cooking will be its last. Taking to Instagram on Saturday to promote the show’s 14th season, which started airing Sunday, Bertinelli revealed, “Yeah, Food Network canceled us last summer. I have no idea why. I didn’t say anything last summer because, honestly, I was hoping they would change their mind.” Valerie’s Home Cooking first aired in 2015 and features Bertinelli sharing her favorite recipes and cooking tips with viewers…

