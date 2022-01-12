Netflix reportedly gives green light to back-to-back ‘Red Notice’ sequels

Netflix

Netflix has reportedly given the green light to two sequels to Red Notice, the streaming platform’s hit film starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot.

The action comedy, which features Reynolds as a wily art thief who forms an unlikely partnership with Johnson’s FBI profiler to catch Gadot’s criminal mastermind, debuted in November, and became the most-watched movie in Netflix’s history.

It still sits in the top slot on Netflix’s global rankings.

While the end of the film clearly set up a sequel, it wasn’t confirmed until now. Deadline reports Netflix is ready to shoot two Red Notice follow-ups back-to-back in early 2023, provided the trio of stars can sync up their busy schedules.

Also returning is writer-director Rawson Marshall Thurber.

Deadline points out that Universal Pictures initially balked at the budget of the globe-trotting adventure film — which included hefty salaries for its three stars and for Thurber — before Netflix jumped into the mix as producer and distributor. The gamble certainly paid off, as the streaming giant now officially has a franchise on its hands.

