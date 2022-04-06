Netflix Is A Joke comedy fest adds shows by John Mulaney, Snoop Dogg, Bill Burr, and more

Netflix

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Netflix’s upcoming ‘Netflix Is a Joke’ comedy festival kicks off on April 28, and the streaming service has just announced new shows from top talent as the event gets closer.

The festival, which runs through May 8 across more than 25 Los Angeles venues, has just announced John Mulaney will present John Mulaney: From Scratch, with special guest Earthquake, at the Hollywood Bowl May 7.

Snoop Dogg will host Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special May 5 at the Hollywood Palladium. The night of legendary Black comedians that includes Katt Williams, Mike Epps, and more will be shot for a forthcoming Netflix special.

Additionally, Billy on the Street veteran Billy Eichner will topline Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration at the Greek Theatre. The show will feature comedy from Wanda Sykes, Eddie Izzard, Fortune Feimster and more, and will run on Netflix at a later date.

What’s more, comedian Bill Burr‘s “joke filled hang” called Bill Burr & Friends, will be shot at the Hollywood Palladium on May 4, and Sebastian Maniscalco‘s Nobody Does This tour will swing by the Wiltern on May 1 as part of the festival.

All told, more than 130 comedians will be doing their thing at the festival, as previously reported, including Amy Schumer, who stops by the Hollywood Palladium May 6. Chris Rock will also take the mic during the festival, but his dates and venue have yet to be announced.

Here’s hoping their gigs go more smoothly than the last time Schumer and Rock shared a bill.

