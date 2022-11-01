Netflix announces fifth anniversary events for ‘Stranger Things’ Day

Netflix

Fans of Stranger Things know November 6 as Stranger Things Day. Netflix has just announced its plans for this year’s observance.

“November 6, 1983. The day Will Byers went missing, and the day it all began,” the streaming giant begins.

“Stranger Things Day is a celebration with our core fan base, to honor the very beginning of where it all started! This year is our 5th annual holiday and we are bringing all things Stranger to our fans both IRL and digitally online.”

Part of this year’s festivities include theatrical screenings of volume 2 of season 4 in participating theaters across North America.

Movie houses in cities including Atlanta, Austin, Texas, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Francisco, Washington, DC, Seattle, Las Vegas, Jacksonville, Florida and Toronto will take part in the fun, with “trivia, giveaways and other surprises for superfans.”

Tickets can be found on StrangerThingsDayScreenings.com.

Further, Netflix has announced an inaugural Immersive Watch Party on Roblox “for the episode that started it all,” the first season’s pilot. The streamer promises special guests, tie-ins with the Stranger Things: the Experience attractions and new merch at the hit series’ official store.

More events will be announced via the show’s social media accounts.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.