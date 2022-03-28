‘NCIS’ team members say aloha to ‘NCIS: Hawaii’ in Monday night’s crossover event

CBS

On CBS Monday night, Wilmer Valderrama and Katrina Law from NCIS team up with the squad from NCIS: Hawaii for a two-hour crossover event.

Valderrama’s Special Agent Nick Torres and Law’s Special Agent Jessica Knight visit The Aloha State to help solve a case dealing with a murdered witness, a shady group of military contractors, and a mysterious explosion.

For NCIS: Hawaii‘s Jason Altoon, who plays computer whiz Ernie Malik, it’s also a chance for his character to fanboy over Law’s Knight — and vice versa. “You see quirky magical sparks fly between the two of us,” Law laughs to ABC Audio.

She adds, “Working with Jason in real life was an absolute joy and a dream come true, and we had so much fun, and I think it really translates on screen.”

Altoon, agreed, explaining he loves the CBS show’s crossover events. “Oh, it’s the best,” he enthuses.

“It’s great when new faces, especially recognizable new faces like Katrina comes onto your set, and you just change your dynamic, and it gives you a fresh energy.”

The event kicks off at 9 p.m. Eastern with NCIS, and continues through NCIS: Hawaii‘s time slot starting at 10 p.m.

