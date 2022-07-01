NBC rescues CBS’ ‘Magnum P.I.’ reboot with 2-season deal

(L-R) Weeks, Hernandez — CBS Â©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

“Time to dust off the Aloha shirt!” That was the word from star and producer Jay Hernandez as he celebrated the news NBC has picked up his recently canceled CBS reboot of Magnum P.I.

In a move similar to NBC’s rescuing Fox’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Deadline reports the network sealed the deal Thursday night to rescue the show in a two-season, 20-episode deal.

Hernandez told fans, “It was a bit circuitous but we did it! Your love & support helped get us over the finish line, thank you & thanks to @nbc for stepping up!”

Other cast members were also feeling the love, including Perdita Weeks, who plays Juliette Higgins, the gender-swapped version of the late John Hillerman‘s character in the Tom Selleck-led original.

Posting a smiling image of herself, Weeks cheered on Instagram, “Off to the see the Ohana,” using the Hawaiian word for “family.”

Co-star and former Happy Endings star Zachary Knighton added, “This one is for the FANS. You guys are AMAZING!”

The reboot of Magnum performed well for CBS in its Friday night slot for four seasons.

