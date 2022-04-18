“My super-heroing days are over”: ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ finally drops teaser

Marvel Studios

Marvel has just dropped a long-anticipated teaser for Thor: Love and Thunder.

From writer-director Taika Waititi — the guy who used Led Zeppelin‘s “The Immigrant Song” not once, but twice in Thor: Ragnarok — the new teaser for Thor: Love and Thunder is set to Guns ‘N Roses‘ classic “Sweet Child O’ Mine.”

The teaser opens with Chris Hemsworth‘s title character as a child, a teen, god-like superhero, and then the fat Thor we saw in Avengers: Endgame. However, having given up his throne to Tessa Thompson‘s Valkyrie at the end of that film, he’s finally able to “choose his own path.”

To that end, he’s shown getting back into shape, using massive chains as workout ropes and wearing a trucker cap emblazoned with his self-given nickname, “The Strongest Avenger.”

“These hands were once used for battle,” he explains, as he buries his fearsome axe Stormbreaker in the soil. “Now they’re but humble tools for peace.”

However, as battle breaks out on an alien world, he throws open his shirt to reveal his newly re-jacked chest. This makes Chris Pratt‘s Peter Quill/Star-Lord roll his eyes.

That said, Thor declares: “My super-heroing days are over.”

“Not every god has a plan,” a title card reads, hinting at Thor’s quest of discovery, with his trusty rock pal Korg by his side.

The eye-popping teaser ends with a glimpse of Natalie Portman, herself jacked and holding the god’s hammer, in her turn as Thor herself.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens July 8 from Marvel Studios, which is owned by Disney, parent company of ABC News.

