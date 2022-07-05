‘Mrs. Maisel’ star Rachel Brosnahan responds to Highland Park mass shooting “I’m sick to my stomach”

Amazon Studios/Andy Kropa

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan took to Twitter to express her frustration about the mass shooting that occurred at the July 4 parade in Highland Park, Illinois on Monday.

“I grew up in Highland Park and this parade is a highlight of the year for so many families. I’m sick to my stomach every time news like this comes out,” the actress tweeted. “But I don’t wish the pit in your stomach as you call your family and friends to make sure everyone is okay on anyone. No words.”

The tweet comes after a gunman opened fire on a Fourth of July parade in the Midwest city on Monday, killing at least six people and injuring over 30, including children. Five of the victims died at the scene of the shooting while one died at a hospital, according to officials.

Robert “Bobby” Crimo III was arrested in connection with the shooting and described as a person of interest following a vehicular pursuit Monday evening after an hours-long manhunt, police said. As of Monday night he has not been charged in connection with the shooting.

