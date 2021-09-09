Morris Chestnut is undecided about returning to ‘The Resident’

Morris Chestnut on âThe Residentâ; Guy D’Alema/FOX

Morris Chestnut has starred in the Fox medical drama series The Resident since 2019, and now he’s also featured in the new Fox series, Our Kind of People, executive-produced by Empire creator Lee Daniels. While promoting his new show, the 52-year-old actor said he’s undecided about his future with The Resident.

“I’m not sure exactly what’s going to happen with The Resident,” Chestnut revealed during a Television Critics Association panel on Wednesday, according to Deadline. “I love the cast, I love everything about that show but I also love everything about this show.”

The NAACP Image Award winner, who launched his 30-year career in John Singleton‘s iconic 1991 film, Boyz n the Hood, has shifted to a recurring role as Dr. Barrett Cain in The Resident. He says he was immediately drawn to Our Kind of People and the plot about the life of the rich on the Martha’s Vineyard island in Massachusetts.

“I actually had an opportunity to go back to The Resident full time, but when the opportunity came to be on this show and I read the script…I wanted to be part of this world.” Chestnut says. “I felt that this story about affluent wealthy Black people who are not playing ball or in entertainment was something that the world needed to see and I wanted to be a part of that. It was a no-brainer for me to sign onto this show.”

The Resident returns on Tuesday, September 21 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Fox, immediately followed by Our Kind Of People at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT.

