Molly Shannon returns to ‘SNL’ with the Jonas Brothers as musical guests

NBC/Will Heath

Molly Shannon, former Saturday Night Live cast member, hosted the show’s April 4 episode, with the Jonas Brothers as musical guests.

This marks the second time Shannon has hosted the sketch comedy show, where she was a cast member between 1995 and 2001. She last hosted in 2007.

“It’s so great to be back,” she began in her monologue, before reflecting on her family and the memoir she put out last year.

Shannon appeared in several sketches throughout the night, including a “Sally O’Malley” skit that brought back one of her most popular SNL characters. She also reprised her stand-up comedian character Jeannie Darcy in a bit about a Netflix comedy special.

In addition to appearing in the “Sally O’Malley” skit alongside Shannon — in which they hired the high-kicking 50 year-old as their choreographer — the Jonas Brothers hit the stage to perform two songs: Their newly released single “Waffle House” and closing out with “Walls.” This marks the group’s third appearance on SNL, having previously been musical guests in 2009 and 2019.

