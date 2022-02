Dry January is OVER! Mix Master V is back and she is give us major game day vibes 🏈 The Morning Mix is super excited for the Super Bowl. Here are a couple of cocktails to help you celebrate the @rams vs @bengals

Blue Rams Margarita

1.5 ounces of tequila

1 ounce lime juice

1 ounce Blue Curaçao

Ice and blend

Add lemon twist

Brandy Bengals Claw

1.5 ounce Brandy

1 Orange liquor

Splash of Pineapple juice

Add orange slice