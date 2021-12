There is booze in the studio again, that must mean Mix Master V and her Mixology stirred something up 🥃 Today Mix Mornings and @violetapod made Bourbon Nog, here’s the recipe if you want to try it for your holiday parties!

For a pitcher serving 4:

6 ounces of Bourbon

2 ounces of Orange Liquor

2 table spoons of Vanilla

2 cups of Eggnog

Then a dash of cinnamon and nutmeg

.

CHEERS! 🥂