Today’s Fun Friday Cocktail was the Holiday Mule 🎄

Hope you enjoy it with your friends and family, if you do please share and tag us 🤗

Here’s what you’ll need:

8 ounces of Vodka

4 ounces of Elderberry liquore

1/4 freshly squeezed grapefruit juice

1/4 freshly squeezed lime juice

2 cans of ginger beer

2 cups fresh cranberries

A bunch of Thyme for decoration

This should serve about 4 glasses, enjoy it over ice ❄️