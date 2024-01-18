‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ making streaming debut January 25

Paramount Pictures

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will finally be coming to free streaming for Paramount+ subscribers on Thursday, January 25.

Dead Reckoning Part One, or “The one where Tom Cruise motorcycles off a mountain,” came to HD Digital for purchase/rental back on October 10, and DVD and Blu-ray later the same month.

The movie also stars series newcomers Hayley Atwell, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff and Cary Elwes, among others, joining M:I franchise vets Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby.

Christopher McQuarrie‘s movie, which grossed $567 million worldwide, has Cruise’s superspy Ethan Hunt and his IMF team embarking “on their most dangerous mission yet: to track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands.”

An eighth Mission movie, should you choose to accept it, hits theaters May 23, 2025.

