Millie Bobby Brown on being sexualized growing up: “It’s gross”

Millie Bobby Brown is getting real about what it’s like growing up in the limelight.

While on Tuesday’s episode of The Guilty Femininst podcast, the Stranger Things actress, who turned 18 in February, opened up about how she’s navigated the industry while coming of age.

“I deal with the same things any 18-year-old is dealing with: navigating being an adult and having relationships and friendships, and it’s all of those things. Being liked and trying to fit in, it’s all a lot, and you’re trying to find yourself while doing that,” she shared.

“The only difference is that obviously I’m doing that in the public eye. So it can be really overwhelming,” Brown added.

The Enola Holmes actress went on to explain that she’s also noticed a change in how she’s been treated since reaching her milestone 18th birthday earlier this year.

“I have definitely been dealing with that, more within the last two weeks of turning 18,” she said. “Definitely seeing a difference between the way people act and the way the press and social media have reacted to me coming of age.”

Although Millie feels turning 18 “shouldn’t change anything,” she admits, “it’s gross, and it’s true. I think it’s just a very good representation of what’s going on in the world and how young girls are sexualized. And so I have been dealing with that, but also have been dealing with that for forever.”

