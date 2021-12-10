Miley Cyrus reveals she and Pete Davidson have matching tattoos

Miley Cyrus appeared on Thursday’s The Tonight Show with her Miley’s New Year’s Eve co-host Pete Davidson, and revealed they’ve been close friends for years — so close, they even have matching “We Babies” tattoos.

Miley and Davidson tell host Jimmy Fallon, it was a snap decision they made after appearing in a Saturday Night Live sketch together.

“We made this SNL sketch where we were babies that were rapping — trap babies,” he began.

“And at the end of it all,” Miley continued, “Our excuse for it all, you know, Larry David said, “What is going on?’ and we said, ‘We babies.’ And for some reason looked at each other and it was like, that’s a great tattoo.”

However, only Miley still has the tattoo, now that Pete has been having most of his ink removed.

The two were on The Tonight Show to promote Miley’s upcoming NBC New Year’s Eve show, which provided the perfect opportunity for her and Davidson to work together.

“I know what I bring to the table. It’s musicianship. And [Pete] the funniest, coolest, hunkiest guy in the world,” she joked.

One thing you won’t see Miley do is brave the cold in New York’s Times Square.

“I don’t like to be cold…And so, that was one of the things I thought all these other shows, people are going to have on big coats everyone is going to be shaking and freezing,” says Miley, adding, “I’m going to have no clothes on per usual. He’ll be funny and I’ll be naked and together, we got a a show.”

Miley closed the show with a tongue-in-cheek cover of “It Should’ve Been Me,” in which she teased Davidson about his rumored relationship with Kim Kardashian.

