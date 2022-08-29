Michelle Yeoh to receive inaugural Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award at Toronto Film Festival

Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Global superstar, martial artist and producer Michelle Yeoh will take to the stage at next month’s Toronto International Film Festival to receive a first-of-its-kind honor.

The Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Crazy Rich Asians star has been named the inaugural recipient of TIFF’s Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award, dedicated to women who have made an impact on the entertainment industry.

In an announcement, TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey said, “Michelle Yeoh is the definition of groundbreaking. Her screen work has spanned continents, genres and decades. This year she delivered a performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once that shows her limitless abilities. We’re so proud to honor her with the Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award.”

Everything Everywhere is the mind-bending, modestly budgeted multiverse movie that has Yeoh playing different versions of herself. The film has grossed more than $100 million worldwide to date.

The award presentation will be part of the fest’s Tribute Awards on Sunday, September 11.

The Groundbreaker Award is a spin-off of the festival’s ongoing Share Her Journey Initiative, which is “committed to addressing gender parity and championing women in front of and behind the camera, both year-round and during the Toronto International Film Festival.”

