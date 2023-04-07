Michael J. Fox’s acting career, Parkinson’s battle explored in ‘STILL’ trailer

Apple TV+

(NOTE LANGUAGE) The trailer for Apple TV+’s STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie dropped Thursday, and it’s a can’t-miss documentary for fans of the beloved actor.

Academy Award-winning director Davis Guggenheim helms the film, which takes a deep dive into Fox’s incredible acting career and his battle with Parkinson’s disease.

“What did it mean to be still?” an off-screen voice asks Fox at the beginning of the trailer, likely a reference to the doc’s title.

“I wouldn’t know,” Fox replies. “I was never still.”

The trailer whizzes through Fox’s many iconic film and TV roles that shot him to fame. As the Back to the Future star says, “I was bigger than bubblegum.”

Soon enough, it arrives at Fox’s diagnosis with Parkinson’s disease at 29 years old. Fox recalls his wife Tracy Pollan whispering to him at the time, “In sickness and in health.”

“I’m a tough, uh, son of a b****,” the actor says, highlighting his refusal to let the disease take over his life and his advocacy for continued research for a cure.

The off-screen voice returns once again at the end of the trailer, saying, “The sad-sack story is … Michael J. Fox gets this debilitating disease and it crushes him.”

Fox replies, “Yeah, that’s boring.”

STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie releases May 12 on Apple TV+.

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

