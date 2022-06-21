Michael J. Fox to receive Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Michael J. Fox is set to receive an honorary Oscar at this year’s Governors Awards, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Tuesday.

The actor will be getting the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for the work he’s done for Parkinson’s disease research.

“Michael J. Fox’s tireless advocacy of research on Parkinson’s disease alongside his boundless optimism exemplifies the impact of one person in changing the future for millions,” Academy President David Rubin said in a statement.

Three other individuals are also receiving honorary awards this year for their “indelible contributions to cinema and the world at large”: pioneering filmmaker Euzhan Palcy, songwriter Diane Warren and director Peter Weir.

The 13th Governors Awards will take place Saturday, November 19, in Los Angeles.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.