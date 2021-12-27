Michael B. Jordan shares lessons from Denzel Washington; Nick Cannon celebrates Christmas with all his kids

KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

As Michael B. Jordan prepares to make his directorial debut with the next Creed film, he’s drawing upon lessons he learned from Denzel Washington.

Denzel directed Michael in Journal for Jordan, which premiered on Christmas. Jordan says he will apply lessons he learned from the revered actor in Creed III.

“He’s full of quotes and advice and a lot of gems,” Jordan tells Variety, describing Washington’s rehearsals as “spot-on and intense.”

“I think we did three weeks before we started filming, which I think is incredible,” Michael continued. “I’ve always done rehearsals before, but I think on [Creed], I’m going to make sure I get enough rehearsals to really massage the scenes that I feel like are the biggest days for my cast, once we actually start production.”

In other news, Nick Cannon celebrated Christmas by posting Instagram photos with all seven of his children, including his late 5-month-old-son, Zen, who passed away December 5. “Merry Christmas to All and to All Goodnight!” Nick wrote. “Love The Cannons!!”

In one photo, Cannon poses with Golden “Sagon” Cannon, 4, and Powerful Queen Cannon, 1, whom he shares with Brittany Bell, as well as 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

In yet another pic, the talk show host sits in front of the fireplace in matching pajamas with his 5-month-old twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, whom he shares with Abby De La Rosa. The final shot captures Nick holding Zen.

Finally, the trailer for the third season of Atlanta has dropped. In the clip, Earn, Paper Boi, Darius and Van travel through Europe and navigate the obstacles of new languages and cultures. The FX series is set to premiere with two episodes on March 24, 2022.

