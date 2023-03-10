Michael B. Jordan reportedly in talks to bring the ‘Creed’ universe to the small screen with Amazon Prime

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures

With Amazon-owned MGM’s knockout debut for Creed III, Deadline reports Amazon is eager to work with director and star Michael B. Jordan for small-screen entries in the Creed universe.

The trade reports talks were already underway with the star-turned-filmmaker before his first film as both Adonis Creed and director bested expectations with a more than $100 million global opening last week, but plans have “gotten bolder” since Jordan’s directorial debut scored at the box office.

So far, it’s at the early stages, and officially all parties are mum. However, Deadline says there’s rumor of an anime project set in that world — logical, as Jordan is a huge fan of the genre — and a live-action series.

Since Creed III hinted at the pugilistic potential of Adonis Creed’s daughter Amara, played by new

