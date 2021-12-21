Michael B. Jordan finally starring in a romantic film; Michelle Obama campaigns for anti-vaxxers to get vaccinated

ABC

Michael B. Jordan admits he’s avoided love stories in the past. However, now he’s starring in a romantic film, A Journal for Jordan, which opens Christmas Day.

In Journal for Jordan, Michael B. stars as First Sergeant Charles King, serving in Irag, who’;s in a relationship with writer Dana Canedy, portrayed by Chanté Adams. She’s pregnant with their son, and King keeps a journal of advice for the baby.

“I journal a lot,” Jordan tells BLACKPRINT. “So understanding the thought process behind leaving words and lessons in a journal for somebody to read later, I just love the idea of that. I connect with that personally.”

In other news, Michelle Obama has joined with several celebrity mothers to promote COVID-19 vaccinations.

Alicia Keys’ mom Terria Joseph, Zendaya’s mother Claire Stoermer, John David Washington’s mom, Pauletta Washington, and more star in a new PSA with the former first lady, titled “Get Vaccinated — Mom Said So.”

“You don’t need to be a mom to be a superhero,” Obama says. “You can keep yourself and those around you safe by getting your COVID vaccine or booster today.”

Finally, Ludacris has been hiding his identity and donating in person to the homeless to disprove his father’s belief that they would use the money to buy liquor.

“I’ve been masked up/disguised experimenting in these streets, and giving the homeless food gift cards instead so that they have more of an incentive to buy food,” Luda commented on Instagram. In a video, the 44-year-old entertainer gave a man in a motorized chair a $50 gift card to go to the food store a few feet away. Ludacris wished him “Merry Christmas,” and told him, “Go on in.”

The man thankfully responded, “I’m going in!”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.