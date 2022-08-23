Meghan Markle debuts new podcast with special guest Serena Williams

Courtesy of Spotify

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, released the premiere episode of her long-awaited podcast Tuesday and did so with the help of a celebrity friend.

Meghan’s first Archetypes podcast episode features the duchess in conversation with tennis superstar Serena Williams, a longtime friend who attended Meghan’s wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.

The two talked about ambition, and the stereotypes and criticisms they’ve faced as women in the public eye — the focus of Meghan’s podcast — and chatted about how they became “fast friends” after meeting at the 2014 Super Bowl.

“We have a lot in common,” Williams said of their friendship.

“So much,” said Meghan. “… you experience behind closed doors the pain that I’m going through and vice versa.”

Meghan, 41, and Williams, 40, spoke about Williams’ recent announcement that she plans to “evolve” away from professional tennis. The duo also revealed that Meghan’s husband, Harry, helped counsel Williams as she considered her next career move.

“He was trying to knock some sense into me and I’m just like, ‘Uh,'” said Williams.

“I think, you know, I think both of us, or the three of us, really know that sometimes the right decision isn’t the easiest decision,” said Meghan. “It’s a hard decision. And it takes a lot of thought, and a lot of counsel and a lot of support to just go ‘uh uh uh’ and then just make the choice.”

Harry and Meghan made the decision to step down from their roles as senior working royals in 2020, and now live in California with their children Archie and Lilibet.

Meghan’s next episode of Archetypes will feature a conversation with Mariah Carey and is set to be released next week.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.