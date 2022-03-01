Megan Thee Stallion announces “Enter The Hottieverse” virtual reality concert tour

Megan Thee Stallion isn’t allowing the pandemic to prevent her from performing for her fans. The “Hot Girl Summer” announced Monday her “Enter Thee Hottieverse” virtual reality concert tour in 10 cities between April and July 2022.

Fans will be able to go to their local movie theater and enjoy the VR concert performance featuring a variety of of environments and custom wardrobes. The virtual tour begins April 5-10 in Los Angeles, followed by stops in San Francisco, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Miami, Charlotte, Washington, D.C., and New York City.

“Virtual reality has always been an interest of mine and I’m glad that we’ll be able to make history with this experience,” Megan said in a statement. “My hotties will get to watch me perform in a completely different and unique way and I appreciate the AmazeVR team for helping me to bring this VR vision to life.”

“We are thrilled to work with Megan to launch AmazeVR’s very first VR Concert Tour,” says Ernest Lee, Amaze VR co-CEO. “She’s an artist who has incredible stage presence and can create iconic moments that will make the most of the VR technology we’re developing.”

“Not everyone owns a headset, and not everyone can make it to their favorite artist’s live show,” Lee adds. “A VR Concert by AmazeVR opens up the possibilities for fans to encounter artists in a completely new way, while knocking down all the barriers to entry that have made it hard to access the amazing experiences VR can provide.”

For more information, access the AmazeVR website.

The “Savage” rapper will be performing n person on the Dua Lipa tour beginning March 15 in Denver. Megan will also be featured at the Coachella Festival April 16 and April 23.