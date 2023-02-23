‘Mean Girls’ want that green: Cast reunion reportedly in jeopardy after “disrespectful” salary offer

Photo by CBS via Getty Images

The Plastics want that cash.

The main cast members of Mean Girls were supposed to return for a Paramount+-bound adaptation of the Broadway musical version of the hit, but Page Six reports the reunion has hit a snag over money.

While Tina Fey, the writer-co-star of the 2004 classic reportedly scored a seven-figure payday to return for the production, according to the publication, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, Lindsay Lohan, and Lacey Chabert were reportedly offered a “fraction” of that — an amount a source says the actresses found “disrespectful.”

Fey, it should be noted, is also writing and producing the project — in addition to reprising as Math teacher Ms. Norbury — which would naturally boost her bottom line.

That said, a source says the actresses, who have stayed friends in the years since the film became a hit, refuse to play ball unless the producers can fetch more dough. “As of now, the negotiations are stalled,” the source explains.

