Max renews adult animated series ‘Harley Quinn’ for a fifth season

The Max Original series Harley Quinn, starring Kaley Cuoco, has been renewed for a fifth season.

The show, which also features the voice talents of Lake Bell, Christopher Meloni, JB Smoove, Tony Hale and Ron Funches, among others, centers on the DC Comics character coming into her own after her breakup with the Joker (Alan Tudyk).

In a statement, Suzanna Makkos, Max and Adult Swim’s executive vice president of original comedy, enthused, “The talented Harley Quinn team has once again succeeded in delivering a season that builds on everything that has come before while still feeling fresh and inventive.”

She adds, “They continue to provide hilarious, heartwarming, and deranged stories with our lovable group of DC misfits, and we couldn’t be more excited for the fans to see what they’ve accomplished in season 5.”

Executive producers Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker and Dean Lorey joked of the development, “We’re thrilled that the news of Harley and Ivy’s continuing misadventures is finally out and we can stop telling people in secret. We must have handed out at least three thousand NDAs [nondisclosure agreements] by now. It was a big waste of paper.”

