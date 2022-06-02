Matthew Morrison reportedly fired from ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ for “inappropriate” messages to contestant

FOX/Mike Yarish

Tony nominated Glee alum Matthew Morrison was reportedly fired from Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance for sending “flirty” messages to a contestant, according to People.

The actor and recording artist announced last Friday that he was leaving the show, claiming he “did not follow competition production protocols.” However, a source tells the magazine that wasn’t the case, and that he was let go “after he had an inappropriate relationship with a female contestant.”

The source clarified, “They didn’t have sex, but he reached out to her through flirty direct messages on social media. She felt uncomfortable with his line of comments and went to producers, who then got Fox involved. He was fired after they did their own investigation.”

Morrison, 43, reportedly never met up with the unnamed contestant off set, but his messages, “crossed the line,” according to the insider. The Glee veteran has been married to Renee Puente since 2014, and has one child.

The 17th season of So You Think You Can Dance just got underway in May, with a new judging panel that also included Stephen “tWitch” Boss and YouTube star JoJo Siwa, with Cat Deeley back as host.

