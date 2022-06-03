Matthew Morrison reads the “single text” he says got him fired from ‘So You Think You Can Dance’

FOX/Adam Rose

Glee alum Matthew Morrison posted a video on Instagram Thursday evening to address allegations he had an inappropriate texting exchange with one of the female contestants on Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance, on which he was a judge.

The married star was reportedly fired from the Fox show for sending “flirty” messages that People reported “crossed a line” with Fox execs.

To his Instagram followers, Morrison denied the “blatantly untrue” accusations.

Grabbing his phone, he explained, “I have nothing to hide, and in the interest of transparency, I will read to you the ONE message I sent to a dancer.”

Morrison then looked at his phone as he reportedly quoted the message, but didn’t show the screen to the camera. “‘Hey! It’s Matthew. If you don’t mind, would love to get your number and talk you through some things.’ The end,” the actor said, before tossing his phone away in disgust.

Morrison claimed, “I’ve known her for over 20 years and was trying to help her get a job as a choreographer on the show.”

He also added, It’s devastating that we live in this world where gossip rules and people’s lives are being thrown around as clickbait.”

“I think this is much bigger than me,” he expressed. “Gossip is toxic.”

Morrison announced last Friday that he was leaving the show, claiming he “did not follow competition production protocols.” However, a source tells People he was let go after a dancer “became uncomfortable” with the messages Morrison reportedly sent her, kicking off an investigation that led to his ouster.

The 17th season of So You Think You Can Dance just got underway in May, with Cat Deeley back as host, and a new judging panel that also includes Stephen “tWitch” Boss and YouTube star JoJo Siwa.

