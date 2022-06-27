Matthew McConaughey responds after new gun legislation passes

ABC

After making a plea for gun reform at the White House earlier this month, Matthew McConaughey is reacting to the passing of new gun legislation this weekend.

After President Joe Biden signed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act on Saturday, McConaughey took to social media to share his thoughts.

“While this bill isn’t perfect, it is a shining example of a great American potential and political virtue: the act of compromise and validating an opposing viewpoint,” he wrote in part.

McConaughey added, “This bill will save innocent lives by keeping guns out of the law breaking and irresponsible hands that are trying to hijack the Second Amendment…Our government took a step in the right direction. Now it’s time for us to remind them AND ourselves what the best of our country is AND can be.”

The actor stepped up his gun reform activism following the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, his hometown. The shooting killed 19 elementary school students and two teachers.

