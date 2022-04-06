Matthew Broderick out at ‘Plaza Suite’ on Broadway following COVID-19 diagnosis

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

COVID-19 has made itself an unwelcome guest in Matthew Broderick and wife Sarah Jessica Parker‘s Plaza Suite. The show went on Tuesday evening, minus Broderick, who had tested positive for the virus.

On the play’s Instagram account, it noted the Ferris Bueller star, 60, tested positive “despite strict adherence to COVID safety protocols.”

Parker, who tested negative, soldiered on without Broderick Tuesday night, while her husband’s understudy won rave reviews for some fans in attendance. “I was in the audience tonight and, wow,” one patron enthused. “Michael McGrath gave an outstanding performance with only a few hours notice. Bravo!”

Plaza Suite isn’t the only Broadway play missing its leading man: Macbeth recently canceled performances when star Daniel Craig tested positive for COVID-19, as did others within the company. The show is set to resume Monday, April 11.

