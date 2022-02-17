Mary J. Blige to perform at the NAACP Image Awards

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

After starring in the Super Bowl halftime show with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige will perform at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards. Hosted by Anthony Anderson, the show will air live Saturday, February 26 at 8:00 PM ET/PT on BET.

It was also announced Thursday that Issa Rae, Kerry Washington, LL Cool J, Michael Strahan, Morgan Freeman, Paula Patton, Questlove, Tiffany Haddish and Zendaya will be among the presenters.

As previously reported, Samuel L. Jackson will receive the Chairman’s Award. The honor recognizes individuals who “demonstrate exemplary public service” and use their “distinct platforms to create agents of change.” Past honorees include the late U.S. Congressman John Lewis, Danny Glover, Tyler Perry and Barack Obama.

Jennifer Hudson, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, Regina King and Tiffany Haddish are the nominees for Entertainer of the Year. The Harder They Fall, starring King, has received 12 nominations, including Outstanding Motion Picture. In the television category, Insecure was the top nominee with 12 nods.

In music, H.E.R. snagged the most nominations with six; Drake, Chlöe and Jazmine Sullivan also scored multiple nods.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.