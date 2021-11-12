Marvel Studios teases slew of upcoming Disney+ shows, including Oscar Isaac in ‘Moon Knight’, Tatiana Maslany in ‘She-Hulk’ and more

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios put the sizzle in “sizzle reel” today with teases of a slew of upcoming live action and animated shows bound for Disney+.Â

Included was the first footage ofÂ Oscar IsaacÂ in costume asÂ Moon Knight; Emmy-winningÂ Orphan BlackÂ starÂ Tatiana MaslanyÂ as Bruce Banner’s lawyer/green-hero cousinÂ Jennifer Walters inÂ She-Hulk;Â and newcomerÂ Iman VellaniÂ as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel.

Samuel L. JacksonÂ also makes an appearance in the reel as an aged Nick Fury for aÂ Secret InvasionÂ series that also stars hisÂ Captain MarvelÂ co-starÂ Ben Mendelsohn.

Mark RuffaloÂ appears in theÂ She-HulkÂ footage, getting his attorney cousin used to her new Hulky powers; that is, when she’s not in court specializing in superhero cases.

TheÂ Moon KnightÂ footage shows Isaac as Marc Spector, a nerdy guy whoÂ suffers from dissociative identity disorder who becomes a vigilante. “The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and Ancient Egypt,” a press release explains.

Ms. MarvelÂ centers on Khan,Â “a 16-year-old Pakistani American from Jersey City [who] has always struggled to find her place in the worldÂ — that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to.”

AlongÂ with already-seen footage of the upcomingÂ Hawkeye, theÂ reelÂ also teases the return ofÂ Loki, a second season of the animatedÂ What If…?,Â and a bunch of animated shows, includingÂ Spider-Man: Freshman YearÂ andÂ Marvel: Zombies. In addition, it confirms theÂ WandaVisionÂ spin-off,Â Agatha: House of HarknessÂ starringÂ Kathryn Hahn.

The preview can be seen on Disney+, which is owned by ABC’s parent company.

Here’s the full upcoming Marvel slate:

—Echo

—Ironheart

—Agatha: House of Harkness

—Secret Invasion

—The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

—X-MEN ’97Â (animated)

—What Ifâ€¦?Â Season 2 (animated)

—Spider-Man: Freshman YearÂ (animated)

—I Am GrootÂ (shorts series)

—Marvel ZombiesÂ (animated)

