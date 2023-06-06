Marvel Studios gives sneak peek, new title to fourth ‘Captain America’ film: ‘Brave New World’

Mackie in ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’/Marvel Studios

In a social media post, Marvel Studios gave a behind-the-scenes peek at its upcoming fourth Captain America film, and revealed a new title.

The movie will now be called Captain America: Brave New World.

The snap from the set of the movie formerly subtitled New World Order shows Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, having taken up the Captain America mantle at the end of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, sharing a laugh with movie icon and MCU newbie Harrison Ford.

Ford plays Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, formerly played by the late William Hurt, who died in 2022. The character has gone from a Hulk-obsessed general in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk to the Secretary of State in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, to his position in the new film, the President of the United States.

Ford is dressed casually in a crew chair bearing the movie’s new name, in front of a pair of video monitors as he converses with a smiling Mackie, who seems to be wearing a version of the navy blue Cap “stealth suit” Chris Evans wore as the character in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. And of course, on Mackie’s back, is Captain America’s mighty red-white-and-blue vibranium shield.

The film also stars Liv Tyler, reprising her Incredible Hulk character Elizabeth “Betty” Ross — Thaddeus’ daughter — who was the love interest of Edward Norton‘s Bruce Banner/The Incredible Hulk before that role went to Mark Ruffalo.

Captain America: Brave New World also stars another Incredible Hulk player, Tim Blake Nelson, again portraying scientist Samuel Sterns, as well as Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s Danny Ramirez, and MCU veterans Emily VanCamp and Samuel L. Jackson, among others.

The movie hits theaters May 3, 2024 from Marvel Studios, a subsidiary of ABC News’ parent company, Disney.

