Marvel Studios’ ‘Armor Wars’ shifts from Disney+ to the big screen

Marvel Studios

Marvel’s Armor Wars, originally planned as a Disney+ TV series, is being redeveloped as a feature film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The project stars Don Cheadle, reprising his MCU role of James “Rhodey” Rhodes, a.k.a. War Machine. Armor Wars is based on Marvel Comics’ seven-issue Iron Man story arc that follows Rhodes dealing with the consequences Tony Stark’s tech falling into the wrong hands.

Production on the film is set to start in 2023.

Cheadle has played the character since 2010’s Iron Man 2, replacing Terrence Howard in the role. His next Marvel appearance will be in the MCU series Secret Invasion, also starring Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn.

