Marvel Studios Animation at San Diego Comic-Con: everything that was revealed

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to get a whole lot more animated.

During a panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, fans got a look at the new projects coming to Disney+ from Marvel Studios Animation. Here’s a look at what was revealed.

According to a press release, fans “erupted” when panelist Brad Winderbaum brought up X-Men ‘97, a new series that will explore fresh stories in the timeline of the iconic ‘90s show X-Men: The Animated Series. The series will begin streaming in fall 2023.

Additionally, Marvel announced that all episodes of X-Men: The Animated Series are now in original story order on Disney+.

It was confirmed that the Emmy-nominated series What If… will return for season two in early 2023. Fans in attendance were treated to the first episode of the season; A third season for the series was also announced.

Marvel Zombies, a spin-off series based on an episode from season one of What If…, is in the works. According to the press release, it will reimagine the Marvel Universe as our heroes battle against an “ever-spreading zombie scourge.”

Everyone’s favorite web-slinger returns in Spider-Man: Freshman Year, an animated series that follows Peter Parker through his high school years. A second season, aptly titled Spider-Man: Sophomore Year, was also announced. Season one will swing onto Disney+ in 2024.

And, finally, the galaxy’s cutest guardian stars in the upcoming series of short films I Am Groot. Writer, director, and executive producer Kirsten Lepore screened the first episode of the series at the panel, but all five episodes will be available to fans August 10, only on Disney+.

