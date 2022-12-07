Martin Short’s a real dummy with Steve Martin in promo for this weekend’s ‘SNL’

NBC/Rosalind O’Connor

When two Saturday Night Live legends are scheduled to host the show together, you’d be right to expect a funnier than usual promo. Such is the case, no pun intended, with Steve Martin and Martin Short‘s upcoming return to Studio 8H.

The spot starts with Martin casually pulling a rolling suitcase out of an elevator at 30 Rockefeller Center as he focuses on the cellphone in his hand, obliviously towing cables and knocking over chairs as he walks down the hall.

When Martin reaches the stage, still texting, he roughly yanks the case up the steps, only to reveal a tortured shout coming from within the luggage at each bump. He unlatches the case, revealing Short, comically shrunk to puppet size except his head.

Martin and Short are interrupted by a fanboying Michael Longfellow, who says he’s a big fan. As Short tries to thank the new SNL star from inside the box, Martin kicks it closed, then orders a green tea, mistaking the young comic for an assistant — and clarifies his order even after Longfellow makes clear who he is.

Short is then shown perched on Martin’s arm, like a ventriloquist dummy, with Martin puppeting his words; Short then gives a tune-in reminder, only to be dropped when Longfellow returns with Martin’s tea.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.