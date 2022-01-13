Martin Short answers Judd Apatow’s call to host Oscars with Steve Martin

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Steve Martin and Martin Short to host the Oscars?

The idea was floated by writer/director Judd Apatow who, after ABC announced that this year’s show WOULD have a host, tweeted that having the duo take the reigns “would be pure joy and we need that” — but is that something that Short would want to do?

“No, not particularly,” the newly minted SAG nominee tells ABC Audio. “That night we are performing in Stamford, Connecticut, actually. We have a show. It’s not on the table.”

Kind of hard to believe, but neither Short nor Martin have ever been nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award, until now. Wednesday the pair were each nominated individually for Best TV Comedy Actor for their Hulu show Only Murders in the Building, which also stars Selena Gomez. While Short remains grateful for the nomination he shares that he doesn’t put a whole lot of stock in awards.

“What’s great about the SAG Awards is that you’re nominated by your peers. So that makes it a little more satisfying,” he says. “But, you know, I mean, these things are tied to so many elements, and I don’t know, I’ve been doing this long time, so I don’t really sit back and worry about when I’m not nominated for…And then you have to take the same grain of salt when you’re nominated.”

Despite his feelings about nominations, Short admits that since he and his friend are competing against each other, it’s gonna get ugly.

“We’re extremely competitive,” the Canadian-American actor explains.

“And if it was based on an arm wrestle, I’d certainly win. Who has the tightest abs again, I think I’m a winner. But other than that, we’ll split the vote and be happy about that,” he adds with a laugh.

