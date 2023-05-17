Martha Stewart responds to ‘SI’ cover critics suggesting she had plastic surgery

Sports Illustrated/Ruven Afanador

Martha Stewart shot back at critics of her Sports Illustrated cover who accused the 81-year-old domestic diva of having cosmetic surgery.

“Well, it’s not true. I’ve had absolutely no plastic surgery whatsoever,” Stewart tells Variety in an interview published on Tuesday. “I have very healthy, good hair. I drink green juice every day. I take my vitamins. I eat very healthfully. I have very good skin doctors. I’m very careful in the sun. I wear hats and I wear sunblock every single day.”

In response to naysayers who contend the photos, which she shared on Instagram, were heavily retouched Martha insists, “They are incredibly accurate,” adding, “I was really pleased that there was not much airbrushing.”

Asked if she would ever consider plastic surgery or fillers, she admits, “Every now and then there are certain fillers that I can do for a little line here or there, but I hate Botox. It’s a weird thing for me. I really and truly don’t do a lot.”

When asked if there’s a Martha Stewart calendar on the way, she shared, “Well, I am sending one to a friend who asked for it. So I am making one for fun.”

