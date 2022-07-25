Martha Stewart mourns pet peacocks that were “devoured” by coyotes

ABC/Peter Yang

Martha Stewart is mourning the death of six of her pet peacocks.Â

Over the weekend, the business woman took to Instagram to shared a clip of one of the beautiful birds with its colorful feathers fully extended and wrote, “RIP beautiful BlueBoy.”

“The coyotes came in broad daylight and devoured him and five others including the magnificent White Boy any solutions for getting rid of six large and aggressive coyotes who have expensive tastes when it comes to poultry?? we are no longer allowing the peafowl out of their yard, we are enclosing the top of their large yard with wire fencing etc,” Stewart continued.

“By the way i do not have any idea how the marvin gaye music found itâ€™s [sic] way to this sad post but when Blue Boy was alive it would have been perfectly appropriate,” she said of the post which was set to Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On.”Â

It’s unclear how many peacocks remain.

